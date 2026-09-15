‘Gold makes us all one’: Pawan Sehrawat’s side ready for Asian Games

Reflecting on what it means to represent India at a multi-sport event of the scale of the Asian Games, Sehrawat said, “I feel very proud to be one of the 12 guys chosen from such a large pool of population to represent the country…When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there and it should go in the right direction as we get the extreme best for India.”

Kabaddi has traditionally carried immense expectations at the Asian Games, having won a total of 11 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals between both men’s and women’s teams. In the pursuit of another gold, the 12-member squad has been preparing in the training camp at SAI sports training centre, Gandhinagar from September 5-15.

“You expect something from someone who deserves it, and you expect gold from Kabaddi. So it’s a proud moment for the Kabaddi team. We are seen as a team that will bring gold medal and it is a matter of pride. That expectation gets converted into motivation and makes it easier to play,” he added.