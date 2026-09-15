Shree Charani achieves career-best rating, Deepti climbs to No. 2 in T20I rankings

Charani's outstanding 4/20 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka lifted the left-arm spinner above the 800-point mark for the first time to a career-best 804.

These are the highest rating points ever achieved by an Indian in the ICC rankings for both batters and bowlers, surpassing former skipper Mithali Raj's previous record of 780 points in batting rankings in 2011.

Charani is now just two points short of the highest rating points ever achieved by a women's T20I bowler, held by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018.

India’s bowling attack was further rewarded with Deepti moving up four places to second after finishing the Asia Cup as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

Seamer Nandani Sharma has climbed 10 places to 94th following an impressive tournament with the ball, while leg-spinner Prema Rawat has made one of the biggest gains of the week, surging 50 places to 96th.