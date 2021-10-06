Wed, Oct 06, 2021

Army officer, soldier injured in Jammu-Kashmir road accident

Published: Oct 06,202112:40 PM by IANS

An Indian Army officer and soldier were injured in a road accident in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
Police said a Casper vehicle of 19 Rashtriya Rifles fell into a gorge in Upper Hallan village of Verinag in Anantnag, injuring two.
 
"Both injured soldiers were evacuated to government medical college Anantnag for treatment while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved,
 
"The injured were identified as Major Chetan Prajapati and Lance Naik Prashar Ravi," a police officer said.

