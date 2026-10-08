3 missing Tirupur boys rescued from Andhra Pradesh

The three boys studying at a private school left home for school on Tuesday morning but did not return in the evening.

Their parents went to the school, only to learn that the boys had not attended classes that day. Based on a complaint, Udumalpet police launched a search.

Police tracked the trio using their mobile phone numbers and found that they had boarded a train bound for Mumbai. Upon alert, the Railway Police in Andhra Pradesh searched a train that arrived at a railway station there and found all three students.

During questioning, the students told the police that they had left home and boarded the train as they were not interested in continuing their studies.