Chennai: Pestered for liquor, man strangles wife, sleeps off; arrested after confession to friend

The police said the couple got married eight years ago and has no children. Loganathan was working as a food delivery executive. Police investigations revealed that the couple used to drink together. As they were drinking on Monday night, an argument broke out and he assaulted and strangled her, leading to her death.



Sources said that the woman had pestered him to buy more alcohol after the Tasmac business hours, which led to the argument. In a fit of rage, he assaulted and then strangled her with a cloth and slept off. He woke up the next day and realised that his wife had died after which he left home and met a friend, to whom he revealed what unfolded at home.



The friend alerted the police after which the officials secured Loganathan. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.