President Trump, whose Iran war continues to roil millions around the world, makes fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize

Trump made the remarks at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the announcement of the coveted award on Friday by the Norwegian Peace Committee.

“I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," Trump told reporters here.

The US President said it would be a great discredit to the Nobel Committee not to honour him.

“They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody’s never,” Trump said.

The US President said his peacemaking efforts were continuing and indicated that he was on course to settle another war, an apparent reference to the US-Iran war that has now stretched into its eighth month.