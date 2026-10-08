Madras HC seeks report on safety measures around Tasmac shop

CK Suresh sought a direction to shift a Tasmac shop situated on Melpatti Ponnappan Street, submitting that the people who visit the shop were preventing him from entering or coming out of his house.

Justice N Senthilkumar directed the Home, Prohibition and Excise Secretary to file a report on the safety measures taken to prevent disturbances caused in the neighbourhood.

The DC (North) was also directed to file a report specifying the liquor shop number and location, the number of drunk driving cases registered, and the challans paid by inebriated drivers as penalties.

The court directed that both reports be filed within three weeks and posted the matter after three weeks.