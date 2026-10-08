Chennai: Guest worker arrested for sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

The child, who is now under treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, lived with her parents, who sold Pani puri in Tiruvottiyur. The family hailed from Uttar Pradesh, said the police.



According to officials, the incident happened on Monday (October 5). The parents were out at work and the girl was at home when the accused, Rahul of Bihar, who lived in the same compound as the survivor, took the child to his room and allegedly sexually assaulted her.



Later, the parents noticed that the child was complaining of pain and had difficulty sleeping. On Monday night, they noticed swelling in the child's abdomen and took her to a private hospital. After examining her, the doctor informed them that she had suffered sexual abuse. When the parents asked the child, she identified Rahul, after which the parents along with neighbours confronted Rahul in his room.