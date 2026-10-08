Work pressure: Court staffer attempts suicide

According to police, Selveeswari (27), a native of Sivakasi, has been working as an office assistant at the Sattur No. 2 Judicial Magistrate Court.

After completing her regular court duties each day, she was reportedly required to go to the judge’s residence and attend to household chores, according to a police source.

Selveeswari told police that this had caused her severe work pressure and that she had been under mental distress for the past few days.

On Tuesday, Selveeswari came to work as usual and suddenly consumed ant poison (pesticide) that she had brought from home on the court premises, police said.