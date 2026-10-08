Work pressure: Court staffer attempts suicide

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sattur Town police on Wednesday registered a case after a 27-year-old woman court staffer allegedly attempted suicide by consuming ant poison on the court premises, reportedly following work pressure.
According to police, Selveeswari (27), a native of Sivakasi, has been working as an office assistant at the Sattur No. 2 Judicial Magistrate Court.
After completing her regular court duties each day, she was reportedly required to go to the judge’s residence and attend to household chores, according to a police source.
Selveeswari told police that this had caused her severe work pressure and that she had been under mental distress for the past few days.
On Tuesday, Selveeswari came to work as usual and suddenly consumed ant poison (pesticide) that she had brought from home on the court premises, police said.
After she felt dizzy, Selveeswari informed her colleagues that she had consumed poison. Shocked by this, her colleagues immediately rescued her and admitted her to a private hospital opposite the court for treatment. She is undergoing intensive treatment.
Based on a complaint filed by Selveeswari, Sattur Town police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry. The incident, in which a woman employee allegedly attempted suicide on the court premises, has caused a stir in the area.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.