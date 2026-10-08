Voter registration camps to be held in Chennai over weekend

The special camps will function on October 10 (Saturday) and October 11 (Sunday), from 10 am to 5 pm, to assist eligible citizens omitted from the electoral rolls, as well as first-time voters enrolling their names

According to district election officer GS Sameeran, as per the directives of the ECI, the drive is to ensure full inclusion of eligible voters ahead of upcoming electoral revisions. Eligible citizens, unregistered individuals, and young voters completing 18 years of age are urged to visit their respective polling station centres with necessary supporting documents such as proof of age and residence to register and update their details.