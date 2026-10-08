Paperless registration for four family arrangement deed categories in TN from Nov 2

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to simplify registration procedures, improve transparency, and reduce dependence on physical documents, the State government has decided to introduce paperless registration for four categories of family arrangement deeds from November 2.
The move was announced in the State Assembly during the recently concluded session.
In an order issued on Wednesday, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department accorded administrative sanction to implement the new system under Project STAR 3.0, subject to software readiness.
The four categories covered under the initiative are Settlement Deeds, Release Deeds, Partition Deeds, and Revocation of Settlement Deeds relating to family arrangements.
Under the new system, people will be required to create deeds online and upload supporting documents through the designated registration portal. The documents will subsequently be processed electronically, eliminating the need for repeated physical handling, movement, and scanning of records.
However, the government clarified that the introduction of paperless registration would not dispense with the physical appearance of parties before the Sub-Registrar. They must visit the concerned Sub-Registrar Office for identification and Aadhaar authentication.
According to the Government Order, the initiative will facilitate electronic processing, improve traceability of registration transactions, and enable systematic digital preservation and retrieval of registered documents.
The order recalled that the government had introduced Phase-I of the Anywhere Registration initiative on August 17, covering the first sale of plots by promoters and the first sale of flats by builders with consecutive deposit title deeds.
However, the government clarified that the parties concerned will still have to visit the Sub-Registrar Office for identification and Aadhaar authentication
The initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and received a positive response from citizens, the order stated.
Following this, the Registration Department proposed extending paperless registration to family arrangement deeds as part of its continued technological transformation. The Inspector General of Registration has been directed to implement the new system from November 2, subject to the necessary software arrangements being in place, the order added.
Settlement
Release
Partition
Revocation of settlement