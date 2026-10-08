Paperless registration for four family arrangement deed categories in TN from Nov 2

The move was announced in the State Assembly during the recently concluded session.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department accorded administrative sanction to implement the new system under Project STAR 3.0, subject to software readiness.

The four categories covered under the initiative are Settlement Deeds, Release Deeds, Partition Deeds, and Revocation of Settlement Deeds relating to family arrangements.

Under the new system, people will be required to create deeds online and upload supporting documents through the designated registration portal. The documents will subsequently be processed electronically, eliminating the need for repeated physical handling, movement, and scanning of records.