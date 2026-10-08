South Tamil Nadu records 17 murder convictions in September; 46 get life

Of the 17 murder cases that ended in conviction during the month, Thoothukudi accounted for five cases, the highest among the districts in the zone. The police attributed the convictions to close monitoring of grave cases, coordination with prosecutors and sustained efforts to ensure the appearance of witnesses before courts.

Besides murder cases, two robbery cases and two grave theft/burglary cases ended in conviction, resulting in six accused being convicted.

The police also secured convictions in 26 Pocso and rape cases, involving 34 accused. Among them, one was awarded a death sentence, two were sentenced to double life imprisonment or more, and 11 were awarded imprisonment of 20 years and above. And fifteen history-sheeters were also convicted in murder and Pocso cases during September.