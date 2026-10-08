Gold ring: TN women outside also to benefit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' to women from the State who are currently living outside Tamil Nadu.
According to a government statement, women whose native place is in Tamil Nadu but who are residing outside the State can avail themselves of the gold ring under the scheme, provided they meet certain conditions.
The delivery of the woman's child should take place at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. Further, the woman's parents should be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu. Eligible women will have to submit valid documents to avail themselves of the benefit.
The government said the expanded eligibility would benefit women who have moved to other States but continue to have their family roots in Tamil Nadu. As part of the expanded scheme, Uma Maheshwari, a native of Karaikudi, received a gold ring after delivering a child. She is currently residing in Karnataka.
The expansion of the scheme has been implemented with effect from June 22.