Actor’s property in Choolaimedu sealed for encroaching govt land

Chennai :

“The building on Periyar Paadhai in Choolaimedu was constructed encroaching government land. Notice to the actor was given instructing him to vacate it,” said a GCC official.





The actor approached the Madras High Court, but the court dismissed the petition, following which the building was sealed, the official added.





“Around 2,500 sqft of government land was encroached upon. A notice has been posted on the front gate of the property,” he added. Mansoor Ali Khan did not reside on the property; instead, it was let out on rent.