3 Indian-flagged oil tankers transit through Strait of Hormuz

The three crude oil tankers -- Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor, and Sanmar Herald -- are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1.

While Desh Vaibhav is expected to reach Vadinar Port on June 24, Desh Vibhor is likely to arrive at Sikka Port the same day. Sanmar Herald, the third Indian-flagged oil tanker to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, is scheduled to reach Paradip on July 1.