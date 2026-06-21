Frozen treats for summer days

How to make
Take the water in a saucepan and add the instant coffee powder
Add the sugar and mix well
Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 2 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool completely
Pour about 2 tablespoons of the coffee decoction into each popsicle mould and freeze for 2 hours
In a bowl, combine the cooled milk and condensed milk. Mix well
Add the remaining coffee decoction to the milk mixture. Adjust the quantity depending on how strong you want the coffee flavour to be
Ingredients
¾ cup water
1 tablespoon instant coffee powder
1/3 cup condensed milk
1 cup milk, boiled and cooled
2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)
Pour the milk mixture into the moulds. If you want layered popsicles, make sure the coffee layer is fully frozen before adding the milk mixture
Close the moulds with the lids, insert the ice cream sticks and freeze for 6-8 hours or overnight
To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water
Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately
Ingredients
2 mangoes
1 cup coconut milk (thick and thin)
2 teaspoons honey
How to make
Rinse the mangoes, peel them and cut them into cubes
Place the chopped mangoes in a bowl
Add the chopped mangoes to the popsicle moulds, filling them about halfway
In a separate bowl, combine the coconut milk and honey. Mix well
Pour the coconut milk mixture into the moulds until they reach the rim
Using a long stick or skewer, gently mix the contents
Close the moulds with their lids and freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight
To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water
Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately
Ingredients
½ cup cornflakes (I used Kellogg’s plain cornflakes)
1 cup cereal (I used Chocos Moon & Stars)
1½ cups milk, boiled and cooled
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon vanilla essence
How to make
Take the cornflakes in a bowl and crush them roughly with your hands. Set aside. Measure and keep the cereal ready
In a bowl, combine the milk, honey and vanilla essence.Mix well
Add 2 tablespoons of the crushed cornflakes to each popsicle mould
Fill the mould halfway with the cereal
Pour the milk mixture into the moulds until they reach the rim
Sprinkle a little more crushed cornflakes on top and close the moulds with their lids
Freeze until solid, or for at least 8 hours
To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water
Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately