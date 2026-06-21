Chennai

Frozen treats for summer days

Try these popsicle recipes to beat the summer heat
popsicles
popsicles
Updated on

Coffee popsicles

How to make

Take the water in a saucepan and add the instant coffee powder

Add the sugar and mix well

Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 2 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool completely

Pour about 2 tablespoons of the coffee decoction into each popsicle mould and freeze for 2 hours

In a bowl, combine the cooled milk and condensed milk. Mix well

Add the remaining coffee decoction to the milk mixture. Adjust the quantity depending on how strong you want the coffee flavour to be

Ingredients

¾ cup water

1 tablespoon instant coffee powder

1/3 cup condensed milk

1 cup milk, boiled and cooled

2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

Pour the milk mixture into the moulds. If you want layered popsicles, make sure the coffee layer is fully frozen before adding the milk mixture

Close the moulds with the lids, insert the ice cream sticks and freeze for 6-8 hours or overnight

To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water

Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately

Mango coconut milk popsicles

Ingredients

2 mangoes

1 cup coconut milk (thick and thin)

2 teaspoons honey

How to make

Rinse the mangoes, peel them and cut them into cubes

Place the chopped mangoes in a bowl

Add the chopped mangoes to the popsicle moulds, filling them about halfway

In a separate bowl, combine the coconut milk and honey. Mix well

Pour the coconut milk mixture into the moulds until they reach the rim

Using a long stick or skewer, gently mix the contents

Close the moulds with their lids and freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight

To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water

Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately

Breakfast cereal popsicles

Ingredients

½ cup cornflakes (I used Kellogg’s plain cornflakes)

1 cup cereal (I used Chocos Moon & Stars)

1½ cups milk, boiled and cooled

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon vanilla essence

How to make

Take the cornflakes in a bowl and crush them roughly with your hands. Set aside. Measure and keep the cereal ready

In a bowl, combine the milk, honey and vanilla essence.Mix well

Add 2 tablespoons of the crushed cornflakes to each popsicle mould

Fill the mould halfway with the cereal

Pour the milk mixture into the moulds until they reach the rim

Sprinkle a little more crushed cornflakes on top and close the moulds with their lids

Freeze until solid, or for at least 8 hours

To unmould, hold the moulds under running tap water or dip them briefly in a bowl of water

Carefully pull out the popsicles and serve immediately

Recipe
summer heat
Ice Cream
Popsicles
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