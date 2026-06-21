Frozen treats for summer days

Coffee popsicles

How to make

Take the water in a saucepan and add the instant coffee powder

Add the sugar and mix well

Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 2 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool completely

Pour about 2 tablespoons of the coffee decoction into each popsicle mould and freeze for 2 hours

In a bowl, combine the cooled milk and condensed milk. Mix well

Add the remaining coffee decoction to the milk mixture. Adjust the quantity depending on how strong you want the coffee flavour to be