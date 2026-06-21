FIFA World Cup 2026: Curacao's Eloy Room makes 15 saves, sends island nation to 0-0 draw with Ecuador in WC

The outcome also allowed Germany, which beat Ivory Coast earlier in the day, to clinch Group E.

The 37-year-old Room, whose shutout of Jamaica last November sent Curacao to its first World Cup, bounced back from a 7-1 loss to Germany with one of the finest performances by a goalkeeper in World Cup history.

His save total was one shy of the record – since saves became an official stat in 1966 – of 16 set by Tim Howard of the US against Belgium on July 1, 2014.