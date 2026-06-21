Congress MP Dean Kuriakose slams Tamil Nadu over Periyar dam assertion

IDUKKI: Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on Saturday condemned the new Tamil Nadu government’s stand that it will not allow the building of a new dam near Mullaiperiyar and will increase its water level.
Kuriakose, the MP from the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, said that Kerala’s stand on the Mullaiperiyar issue has always been safety for itself and water for Tamil Nadu.
“However, the new government in Tamil Nadu, in its recent policy address, has clearly stated that it will not allow Kerala to build a new dam, and will raise its water level. Such a stand is condemnable,” he said.
The Tamil Nadu government also said it will take concerted action to carry out repair work in the Mullaiperiyar dam area and raise the water level in order to increase the scope of drinking water supply and irrigation.
The neighbouring state’s stand came a day after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on June 17 said that his administration will hold “bilateral discussions” with the Tamil Nadu government regarding the over-125-year-old Mullaiperiyar dam to ensure safety for Kerala and water for its neighbour.
Satheesan had said that the discussions would be conducted after the Budget presentation on June 19.
The Mullaiperiyar dam was built in 1895. While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is “absolutely safe”, Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure, claiming that the structure is weak.