Farmers demand regulated water supply framework for TN's Athikadavu-Avinashi project

The Athikadavu-Avinashi project, a major initiative of the Tamil Nadu government, aims to recharge and restore water bodies across Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. Around 1,045 ponds, tanks and lakes have been linked under the project through an extensive pipeline network designed to carry surplus water to drought-prone areas.

With water now being supplied to several of these waterbodies, LBP farmers have called for a clearly defined allocation system similar to those governing other irrigation networks dependent on the Bhavanisagar Dam.

S Periyasamy, president of the Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said farmers were not opposed to the project but wanted safeguards to ensure that the interests of traditional irrigation systems were protected. “We support the Athikadavu-Avinashi project and do not object to water being supplied to it. However, water should be provided only when surplus water is available after meeting the requirements of existing irrigation systems. Since the water level in the Bhavanisagar Dam is currently low, farmers have doubts about the source of the water being supplied to the project,” he said.