Farmers demand regulated water supply framework for TN's Athikadavu-Avinashi project

ERODE: Farmers dependent on the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) have urged the district administration to establish a transparent and permanent mechanism for supplying water to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, raising concerns over the manner in which water is currently being diverted to the scheme.
The Athikadavu-Avinashi project, a major initiative of the Tamil Nadu government, aims to recharge and restore water bodies across Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. Around 1,045 ponds, tanks and lakes have been linked under the project through an extensive pipeline network designed to carry surplus water to drought-prone areas.
With water now being supplied to several of these waterbodies, LBP farmers have called for a clearly defined allocation system similar to those governing other irrigation networks dependent on the Bhavanisagar Dam.
S Periyasamy, president of the Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said farmers were not opposed to the project but wanted safeguards to ensure that the interests of traditional irrigation systems were protected. “We support the Athikadavu-Avinashi project and do not object to water being supplied to it. However, water should be provided only when surplus water is available after meeting the requirements of existing irrigation systems. Since the water level in the Bhavanisagar Dam is currently low, farmers have doubts about the source of the water being supplied to the project,” he said.
Periyasamy noted that structured arrangements already exist for the Lower Bhavani Project, Kalingarayan Canal, Thadapalli Canal and Arakkankottai Canal.
He argued that a similar framework should be introduced for the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme and stressed that water withdrawals should remain within the sanctioned limit of 1.5 tmc.
The farmers have conveyed their concerns to the district administration and sought clarity on the operational guidelines governing water diversion to the project. However, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) dismissed the allegations and maintained that no water is currently being drawn from the Bhavanisagar Dam for the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme.
A senior official associated with the project explained that recent rainfall had generated surplus flows in the Bhavani River through local catchment drains. The project is presently utilising only this excess water, which would otherwise flow into the Cauvery River.
“After meeting the requirements of the Lower Bhavani Project, Kalingarayan, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai irrigation systems, up to 1.5 tmc of surplus water can be allocated to the Athikadavu project. At present, we are drawing only surplus river water and not water from the dam,” the official said.
According to the WRD, the Bhavani River recently recorded a surplus flow of 298 cusecs, of which 180 cusecs was diverted to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project. Officials reiterated that the scheme is functioning within approved norms and does not affect the rights of existing irrigation systems.