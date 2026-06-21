Australia and England unbeaten, Bangladesh upends Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup

Australia reached 200 in the World Cup for the first time and equaled the highest ever tournament total, 219-6. The Netherlands was kept to 121-3 at the Rose Bowl.

Like Australia, England was three for three after easily containing Scotland by 38 runs in Leeds in front of 11,419 people, an attendance record for a women's match at Headingley.

Bangladesh eliminated Pakistan by 23 runs with two great comebacks to stay in the hunt for a first semifinal.