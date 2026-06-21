NEET re-exam: Pradhan urges candidates to appear fearlessly, free of anxiety

Pradhan said he has complete faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, the education fraternity and the students.

"Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety. They will certainly do well. My many good wishes to the students," he said.

Appealing to people not to do anything that could affect children's mental health, Pradhan said the future of India's new generation should not be toyed with.

"Please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children. After a few hours, children are going to appear for the examination," he said.