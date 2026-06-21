Yoga can pave way for world peace, it must be embraced across all ages: Modi

"That balance is yoga's basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives," Modi said.

"Most people are struggling to maintain that balance in their modern lifestyle. Yoga teaches us the art of living in a balanced manner; it teaches us dos and don'ts. When we learn to operate our bodies in the right manner, health becomes a habit," he added.

The PM stressed that yoga does not merely focus on physical health, but, in fact, helps in finding the path to physical fitness through mental health.

"The consciousness of identifying the dos and don'ts not only brings inner peace but also opens up the path to world peace. That's why yoga is not only required for our personal lifestyles, it is essential for a better future for this world," he said.

"Let us pledge to not restrict yoga to only one particular day or to an event, rather make it a part of our lives and that of our families and our future generations," he added.

Modi said yoga has become the world's largest community celebration, bringing people together across countries and cultures.

"June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he said.