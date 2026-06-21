Limited increase in petrol, diesel prices in India despite global crude oil market volatility: Puri

"If we look at the situation in real terms, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country," Puri said, while addressing a press conference during his visit to Sonbhadra as part of the Centre's campaign marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi government.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced central excise duty in November 2021, May 2022 and again recently, resulting in the government bearing a burden of around Rs 10 per litre each on petrol and diesel.