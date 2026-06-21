Exodus from AIADMK to TVK continues

He was inducted into the party in the presence of ministers N Anand, Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna.

Udhayakumar’s entry into the TVK comes days after he publicly praised Chief Minister Vijay at an event in Chennai, describing his rise to power as an unprecedented political achievement by a film personality. He had also expressed confidence that Vijay would continue to play a major role in the State politics for years to come.