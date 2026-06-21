Heavy rain likely in six TN districts; IMD forecasts week-long wet spell

According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation prevailing over north Kerala is influencing weather patterns across southern India, leading to enhanced rainfall activity in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region.

The RMC said that isolated places in the hill regions of Tirunelveli district and the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Kanniyakumari are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Sunday.

The forecast comes amid continuing southwest monsoon activity over the Western Ghats and adjoining regions.