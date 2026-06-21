Heavy rain likely in six TN districts; IMD forecasts week-long wet spell

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with weather conditions expected to remain favourable for widespread showers across the state over the coming week.
According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation prevailing over north Kerala is influencing weather patterns across southern India, leading to enhanced rainfall activity in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region.
The RMC said that isolated places in the hill regions of Tirunelveli district and the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Kanniyakumari are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Sunday.
The forecast comes amid continuing southwest monsoon activity over the Western Ghats and adjoining regions.
Apart from these districts, moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the Western Ghats, the Cauvery delta region and several areas in northern Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. Weather officials noted that intermittent showers are likely to persist in many districts due to the prevailing atmospheric conditions.
The department has also issued a heavy rain alert for Monday in parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is likely in the hill areas of Coimbatore district as well as in Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.
Meteorologists said the current weather system is expected to sustain rainfall activity across the state for at least a week, bringing relief from recent spells of hot and humid weather in several regions. However, residents in districts under the heavy rain warning have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas where waterlogging or localised disruptions may occur.
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday. The city may experience moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in a few areas during the day.
While no major weather warning has been issued for the capital, occasional showers could provide respite from the prevailing heat and humidity.
The weather department continues to monitor the evolving conditions and has advised the public to follow official forecasts and updates, especially in districts likely to receive heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next two days.