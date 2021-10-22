Vivekh death: Human Rights Commission rules out 'vaccine-angle'

Chennai :

The National Human Rights Commission has ruled vaccine's role in actor Vivekh's death.





Vivekh's death shocked the Tamil people. Since he was vaccinated two days before his death, rumours were widespread connecting vaccination to his death.





Fearing the same, a social worker from Villupuram, Saravanan lodged a petition with the National Human Rights Commission on August.





Probing the issue, the Commission concluded that Vivekh's heart attack was a result of high blood pressure and not the vaccine.