Will create a non-dominant society, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday assured that his government would create a non-dominant society envisioned by leaders such as BR Ambedkar and Periyar.

While elaborating on the welfare schemes of the Department for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Stalin noted that the Dravidian Model government has implemented numerous schemes for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes communities. The endeavour, he said, was to create a society where people live with equal rights, where everyone would have access to all opportunities.

Pointing to the schemes implemented in higher education, the Chief Minister said that through the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Education Scholarship Scheme, students from marginalised backgrounds have been pursuing higher studies in top universities across the world.

“Under the Law Students Training Scholarship Scheme, each student receives Rs 10,000 as a scholarship. In the last two financial years, 1,593 students have benefited under the scheme. To increase the number of nursing graduates in the tribal community, 184 women students have also received scholarships,” he said.

The government and the society at large should break barriers, and every step taken must become a milestone in the journey of social progress, he said. “We will create a casteless and non-dominant society envisioned by leaders such as Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.”

Ministers Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, M Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Arjuna awardee Manathee Ganesan were present at the event.