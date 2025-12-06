Thanjavur: Class 12 boy declared brain dead after school group clash

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 student was declared brain dead on Saturday after he sustained severe injuries during a group clash between students from Government Model Higher Secondary School at Patteeswaram in Thanjavur. Fifteen students have been arrested and lodged in a Juvenile Home.

According to police, students of classes 11 and 12 at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Patteeswaram, have long been sworn enemies. Just three months ago, the school administration and teachers had to intervene to resolve some issues between the groups.

However, another clash broke out between them during lunch break on December 3. The next day (Dec 4), a group of 15 students from Class 11 saw the Class 12 boy alone on the street at Patteeswaram and beat him up with wooden logs, leaving him with severe head injuries.

The boy’s parents rushed to the spot and rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital. The Kumbakonam taluk police registered a case against the students based on a complaint by the boy’s parents and sent them to a government correctional home.

On Saturday morning, the condition of the boy deteriorated, after which he was shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He was later declared brain dead and is currently on ventilator support.