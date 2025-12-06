Christmas shopping picks up at Parrys as prices rise by 10%

CHENNAI: With the city emerging from a week of rain and cyclone-related disruptions, Christmas shopping began in full swing at Parrys Corner on Saturday as people flocked to purchase trees, stars, lights and other festive decorations. Many shoppers said prices were about 10% higher than last year.

Deepak Vasanth Yogaraj, a resident of Ayavaram, said he usually buys a Christmas tree at the beginning of December but delayed his visit due to Cyclone Ditwah.

“The weekend felt like the right time. Compared to last year, Christmas tree prices have gone up by about Rs 500. Even star varieties are costlier by at least Rs 10,” he said.

Mohamood Sidque, owner of Prince Plastic and Stationery, confirmed the surge. “Prices are higher, as import duties for items from China have gone up. Decorations now range from Rs 20 to Rs 18,000,” he said. “I’ve added new products to the shelves, including an 8-foot red orach pine tree, shaking Santa dolls, miniature figurines, stars and LED lights.”

Clinton, a resident of Guindy, said demand was high for new varieties of trees this year. “I saw a Japanese-style red Christmas tree with a train setup. I’m planning to spend around Rs 2,000 on decorations,” he said.

Concurring with him was K Priya, who was visiting Parrys for the first time to buy Christmas décor. “Everything is new and exciting. I came with my friends to pick up some items to decorate my office,” she smiled.

A shopkeeper at Paris Decoration said business usually picks up from December 1. “This year, it started five days late, but now crowds have increased. New varieties of stars, trees and miniatures have arrived,” he said.