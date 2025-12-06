Communal forces destroying harmony in Tamil Nadu: Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Communal forces have been trying to destroy the harmony prevailing in the state, and they have now attempted to light saffron lamps in Tiruparankundram, said State Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries under Muthalvarin Thayumanavar Thittam in Thanjavur, Govi Chezhiaan said, Tamil Nadu is named on top for communal harmony and for practising secularism.

"Late chief minister M Karunanidhi had played a crucial role in maintaining secularism in the state, but the Governor RN Ravi has been making unnecessary delay in passing the bill for Kalaignar Karunanidhi University in Kumbakonam. The DMK MPs would soon meet the President, demanding intervention in the issue and to explain the anti-state attitude of the Governor,” Chezhiaan said.

Claiming that the Governor has been playing with an anti-Tamil Nadu attitude, the minister said that the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has been initiating legal fights against the Governor.

"The Chief Minister has been succeeding in every step initiated for developing higher education in the state and rescuing the state from the motives of the Governor," he said.

Meanwhile, Chezhiaan went on to say that the communal forces are trying to destroy the communal harmony in the state using various means. Now, they have taken religion as a tool in Tiruparankundram and are planning to harm secularism in the state.

“They also want to light saffron lights in the name of Karthigai Deepam, but the Chief Minister will prevent these forces and save the state from them,” he said.