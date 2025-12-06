Cleanliness workers surround RDC’s vehicle during a protest in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Cleanliness workers on Saturday surrounded the vehicle of Greater Chennai Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central Region) H R Koushik in Ambattur during a protest against the proposed outsourcing of solid waste management and the insistence that they wear uniforms, leading to tense moments on MTH Road. More than 300 workers from Zone 7, who had been protesting for nearly five hours, moved onto the road after no official came forward for talks.

The protest began earlier in the day when GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, while inspecting Ward 84 in Zone 7, instructed cleanliness workers to wear uniforms. The workers refused and boycotted work. They later gathered outside the Zone 7 office in Ambattur to continue their demonstration.

When RDC Koushik arrived at the office to hold discussions and reiterated the instruction on uniforms, the workers became agitated and surrounded his car. The protest then spilled onto MTH Road, bringing traffic to a halt for almost an hour after an initial 20-minute disruption. Workers sat on the road, blocking the movement of vehicles and intensifying their agitation as officials did not respond immediately.

Police personnel who attempted to disperse the crowd ended up in a bout of pushing and pulling with the protesters. As police intervention failed to break the deadlock, Zone 7 officials resumed negotiations with the workers. The protest continued till 9 pm on Saturday, with the workers insisting that their demand for regularisation be addressed before they return to duty.