Farmer leader PR Pandian gets 13 years in jail in ONGC property damage case

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur Mahila Fast Track Court on Saturday awarded 13 years of imprisonment to farmer leader PR Pandian in connection with a case of damaging properties belonging to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

In 2015, the ONGC attempted to put up a shed for erecting a well at Kariyamangalam village near Kottur, and a group of 24 persons, including PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, and Selvaraj, the panchayat president, entered the spot and ransacked the shed that was being made. They had also threatened the workers against establishing any well in the spot.

Based on the complaint by the contractor Vanchinathan, Vikkirapandiam police registered a case against 24 persons, including Pandian and Selvaraj. The case was in progress with the Tiruvarur Mahila Fast Track court.

On Saturday, the judge Sarathraj, who heard the case, awarded 13 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 13,500 to Pandian and Selvaraj. However, others were acquitted.