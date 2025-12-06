TN govt fueling unnecessary tension, says TMC president GK Vasan

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Saturday said that people of faith in Tamil Nadu will never create communal tension, and accused the State government of hiding behind the excuse of tension instead of acting with neutrality.

Vasan, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Rajaji Salai ahead of his 69th death anniversary, told reporters that the government's actions were causing deep disappointment and concern among the public. "The common people themselves are beginning to question whether these moves are driven by electoral motives," he said.

Stressing that the government must remain neutral, the former union minister said there was no doubt that recent decisions were driven by political intent. "Why should the government artificially create a climate of unrest when there is no real threat?" he asked, adding that law and order issues had surfaced in several parts of the State due to the administration's mishandling.

Vasan also emphasised that India is a country governed by the Constitution and courts, and said adherence to legal norms is vital.