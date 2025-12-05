IndiGo flight service LIVE UPDATES: Cancellation, refund process, live status; click here

CHENNAI: IndiGo is in the middle of a major schedule disruption, with close to 900 flights cancelled since Tuesday. The airline is struggling to manage operations due to a shortage of crew and the rollout of revised duty-time norms.

As a result, passengers at key airports including Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are facing long waits, packed terminals and increased last-minute fares. The DGCA has called IndiGo’s senior leadership for a detailed review of the situation. We are bringing you the latest updates from Chennai Airport.

How to check IndiGo flight status

Check Flight Status: Visit IndiGo’s website or mobile app and use the ‘Manage Booking’ option with your PNR to see if your flight has been cancelled or rescheduled.

Choose Your Option: You can opt for a full refund or rebook yourself on the next available IndiGo flight at no additional charge.

Request a Refund: Submit your PNR, email ID, and passenger details on the airline’s refund page to initiate processing.

Refund timeline online payments:

Refunds are usually credited back to the original payment method within 5–7 business days.

Cash bookings: Travellers must visit an IndiGo airport ticket counter with their ID and ticket to claim the refund.

Track & Follow Up: Keep an eye on your email for confirmation. If the refund takes longer than 7–10 days, contact IndiGo’s customer support or your travel agent for help.