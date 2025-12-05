IndiGo flight service LIVE UPDATES: Cancellation, refund process, live status; click here
The DGCA has called IndiGo’s senior leadership for a detailed review of the situation.
CHENNAI: IndiGo is in the middle of a major schedule disruption, with close to 900 flights cancelled since Tuesday. The airline is struggling to manage operations due to a shortage of crew and the rollout of revised duty-time norms.
As a result, passengers at key airports including Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are facing long waits, packed terminals and increased last-minute fares. The DGCA has called IndiGo’s senior leadership for a detailed review of the situation. We are bringing you the latest updates from Chennai Airport.
How to check IndiGo flight status
Check Flight Status: Visit IndiGo’s website or mobile app and use the ‘Manage Booking’ option with your PNR to see if your flight has been cancelled or rescheduled.
Choose Your Option: You can opt for a full refund or rebook yourself on the next available IndiGo flight at no additional charge.
Request a Refund: Submit your PNR, email ID, and passenger details on the airline’s refund page to initiate processing.
Refund timeline online payments:
Refunds are usually credited back to the original payment method within 5–7 business days.
Cash bookings: Travellers must visit an IndiGo airport ticket counter with their ID and ticket to claim the refund.
Track & Follow Up: Keep an eye on your email for confirmation. If the refund takes longer than 7–10 days, contact IndiGo’s customer support or your travel agent for help.
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2025 5:32 PM IST
Pilots' body Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) India on Friday took "strong" objection to safety regulator DGCA's "selective and unsafe" relief to domestic carrier IndiGo, amid widescale cancellations, saying the decision sets a dangerous precedent.
- 5 Dec 2025 4:22 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that the IndiGo "fiasco" is the cost of the BJP-led Centre's "monopoly model" and asserted that India deserves fair competition in every sector, not "match-fixing monopolies".
- 5 Dec 2025 4:20 PM IST
All IndiGo domestic services from Chennai Airport’s Terminal 1 have been cancelled till 11:59 pm on December 5, 2025. Airport authorities say they are working closely with the airline to manage the situation and assist affected passengers.