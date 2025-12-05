Nanjil Sampath joins Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Vijay’s presence

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK leader, noted orator and Dravidian activist Nanjil Sampath, who stepped away from politics in 2017, officially joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday.

Sampath met TVK founder-president Vijay at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, where he was formally joined in the organisation. Party sources indicate that he is likely to be entrusted with an important responsibility within the party’s structure, said a Daily Thanthi report.