Caught on back foot over Rahul aide-Vijay meet, TN Congress looks to AICC for clarity

CHENNAI: Caught on the back foot after the reported meeting between party leader Rahul Gandhi’s aide Praveen Chakravarthy and TVK leader Vijay, which happened at a time when the State Congress initiated seat-sharing talks with alliance leader DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said he would take up the matter with the high command.

Facing repeated questions from reporters about the veracity of the information and its implications, Selvaperunthagai said the State unit had no information about the meeting. “I am not aware of such a meeting. I have not seen any photographs. It is only being speculated in the media. He (Praveen Chakravarthy) has not informed us. If he says he met him, we will write to the AICC for clarification,” he said.

Pressed on what action he would take if the meeting had indeed taken place, he said he would seek an explanation from the top leadership.

He noted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had already appointed a five-member committee led by AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar to conduct seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections. “We had a courtesy meeting with DMK president and Chief Minister Stalin on December 3. Formal discussions will be held under AICC guidance. This issue will also be taken up with the high command,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a social media post that is interpreted as a comment on the situation, AICC spokesperson Mohan Kumaramangalam said: “The problem with the Congress is that sometimes rootless wonders, who are only visible because of the reflected glow of bodies they rotate around in Delhi, are given a free pass to circumvent an entire organisation and we allow it.”

On seat-sharing prospects, Selvaperunthagai expressed confidence that the party would obtain a “respectable and dignified number” of seats.