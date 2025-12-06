Chennai: 35-year-old arrested for misbehaving with techie on MTC bus

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old techie on an MTC bus.

The victim, who works at a software firm in Guindy, boarded the MTC bus plying between Ekkatuthangal and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Friday evening when the incident happened.

As the bus was moving along Ashok Nagar, the accused misbehaved with the woman and touched her inappropriately, after which the woman raised an alarm. The man was detained and taken to the Rajamangalam police station, where he was arrested after questioning.

The police booked the accused, Baraniraja (35), under various sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.