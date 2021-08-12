Sexual assault on inmates of home for trafficking victims, two booked

Chennai :

One of the accused Isabel Richardson (56) is said to be a member of a Child Welfare Committee and incident happened at the home run by the Madras Christian Council of Social Services (MCCSS) in which she holds the position of administrative secretary.





The other accused Bennet Richardson (51) is a brother of Isabel, said police. While there are 130 inmates of all age groups staying at the home, police said that Isabel allowed her brother to stay at the home during the lockdown against council rules.





On July 28, a 20-year-old woman complained to MCCSS staff members that Bennet misbehaved with her as well as a 15-year-old girl at the home.





An internal inquiry was ordered about the incident and the other committee members recommended the suspension of Isabel on Tuesday.





However, Isabel volunteered to resign from MCCSS after which a complaint was lodged at Peravallur all-women police station.





A case has been registered against Isabel and her brother Bennet and further investigation is on.