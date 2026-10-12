Maaya eyes more pro tournaments after maiden title, says transition to senior circuit has just begun

"This is just sort of a start because it's the first title. And it's a good sign to start off the pro career," Maaya said during a media interaction on Sunday night.

"I don't think this is going to make that big of a deal, because it's just a start. Now it's just a confidence that I've given myself that I can compete better."

The teenager said she was looking forward to playing more professional tournaments, particularly in Europe, as she looks to improve her women's rankings and gain entry into bigger events.

"I haven't played so many tournaments to actually experience that transition on a larger scale. This is one of the very few pro tournaments that I've played in Europe. This is just the start and the plan is to play more pro tournaments," she said.

"For now, I want to get a breakthrough in the rankings in the women's for sure. I'm just going to go and try to give my best, see what happens."