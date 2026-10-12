Tamil Nadu: North East monsoon to start with a bang on October 15, says weather department

According to the weather department, under the influence of a twin upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood and the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, is likely at isolated places on Tuesday (October 13) across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, and the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

On Wednesday, moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 40–50 kmph at isolated places is expected over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Karur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted across the state from October 15 to October 18.