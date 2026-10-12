Tamil Nadu: North East monsoon to start with a bang on October 15, says weather department

CHENNAI: The conditions are favourable for the onset of the Northeast monsoon over the Southern Peninsula within the next two to three days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
According to the weather department, under the influence of a twin upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood and the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, is likely at isolated places on Tuesday (October 13) across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, and the Karaikal region of Puducherry.
On Wednesday, moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 40–50 kmph at isolated places is expected over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Karur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Heavy rainfall is forecasted across the state from October 15 to October 18.
On October 15, heavy rain is expected over the ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts, as well as the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni, and Kanniyakumari districts.
On October 16, heavy rain is likely to cover the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts, and Karaikal region.
In Chennai, the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may be around 26 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely in some areas.
Southwest monsoon concluded 12.6 per cent below the normal average of 868.6 mm, primarily driven by strengthening El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, said the India Meteorological Department
Meanwhile, India's Southwest monsoon concluded with 759.4 mm of rainfall, 12.6 per cent below the normal average of 868.6 mm, primarily driven by strengthening El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Global weather agencies, including the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), predict this El Niño event could peak in December, potentially becoming the strongest recorded since 1950.
Experts warn that these severe conditions are expected to persist through February 2027, continuing their significant impact on global climate patterns.