Chennai: 6 juveniles held for attempted murder in Kasimedu

On Saturday (October 10) afternoon, Goutham was walking near the Sengazhiamman Temple park at Kasimedu when Naveen, along with some of his friends, allegedly intercepted him, abused him in filthy language and attacked him with knives before fleeing.

Goutham sustained bleeding injuries and was admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment. Based on Goutham's complaint, Kasimedu Police registered a case under attempt to murder and other sections and launched an investigation. A police team nabbed six juveniles involved in the crime -- three aged 17, two aged 16 and one aged 15. Three knives used in the offence were seized from them.

During the inquiry, police found that all six juveniles have previous criminal cases registered against them at Kasimedu station. After inquiry, all six juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and lodged in the Government Observation Home. A search is on for three more suspects.