Centre caps trade margin of anti-cancer drugs at 30 pc, SC asks why not other medicines

The Centre, which has earlier come under severe criticism from the top court for steep markup of cancer drugs by hospitals, said that the government has taken an important decision to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, which is expected to result in annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that the Centre's response was insufficient and flagged that a single saline drip was sold in market for Rs 270 while its actual cost was Rs 11.

"There is hardly anything to be happy about. There is actually nothing for the benefit of the patients," the bench observed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, tried to explain the regime in place.

Mehta said that the government has taken an important step to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, which would result in savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients.

Justice Nath told the solicitor general that the court fails to understand that if the government can cap the price of anti-cancer drugs, then why can it not bring all the medicines under this regime.

"We understand that there are transportation costs, raw material cost, R&D cost and all other ancillary costs, but all these are included in the MRP. What is the logic behind allowing them to sell 400 times the actual cost? How can you allow this?" the bench observed.

Bhati said that the cost of medicines in India was the lowest in the world and that is the reason a lot of people come to the country for treatment.

Justice Mehta said that the cost of an India-made cardiac stent is around Rs 5,000 but it is sold by hospitals for more than Rs 25,000 and similarly, the cost of common antibiotic Azithromycin is sold at over Rs 70 while its actual cost is around Rs 28.

Tushar Mehta said that the medicines cannot be capped beyond a limit as higher margins enable them to reach far-flung areas.