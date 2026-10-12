TNSTC driver stabs depot manager for transferring route

It is said that Tamil Selvan (45), a resident of Melamathur in Kumbakonam, working as a driver in the TNSTC Kumbakonam division, was said to be irregular to his duty, and so the Branch Manager Suresh (58) had transferred Tamil Selvan from Kumbakonam to Karaikudi branch recently.

On Monday, it is said, Tamil Selvan came to the Kumbakonam branch office and had reportedly picked up a quarrel with the branch manager, Suresh. The verbal quarrel had snowballed into an assault, and suddenly, Tamil Selvan, who grabbed a knife in his possession, attacked Suresh, who sustained a cut injury on his hand.

On hearing the screaming of Suresh, the transport employees ran to the spot and rescued Suresh. When the staff attempted to secure Tamil Selvan, he escaped from the spot.