Denied credit, three attack Tasmac staff, held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday (October 12) arrested three persons who attacked a Tasmac outlet supervisor for failing to give them liquor on credit.
Police said K Kumar (43), M Kithyan Raja (34) and R Rajkumar (35), all from Vanapuram near Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, went to a Tasmac outlet functioning at Aduthurai on Sunday late evening and approached the outlet supervisor Palanivel and demanded liquor on credit.
When Palanivel did not pay heed to their demands, they damaged the furniture in the shop, attacked Palanivel and escaped.
Based on the complaint by the supervisor, the Tiruvidaimarudur police arrested the trio on Monday. Further investigations are on.