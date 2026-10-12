Agilisium flips the script on AI hiring, targets $500 mn revenue

The company, which expects to achieve $100 million in revenue next year, is shifting from technology services to consulting-led business transformation, helping pharmaceutical companies deploy AI across clinical research, drug development and commercial operations.



“We don't like to call ourselves a technology services company. We are a life sciences industry business process transformation and innovation partner,” Babu said during a media interaction here on Monday.



Agilisium is recruiting professionals in biotechnology, microbiology, pharmacology and medicine and training them in technology. They will become forward deployment experts (FDEs), combining domain knowledge, AI skills and consultative problem-solving to work directly with clients.