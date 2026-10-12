A day after PM Modi’s Chennai visit, Arlekar gets full-time charge as Tamil Nadu Governor

The appointment, announced as part of a six-state gubernatorial reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu, comes against the backdrop of the new TVK government’s evolving relationship with the BJP-led Centre.

Arlekar, who was serving as Governor of Keralam while discharging the functions of Tamil Nadu Governor, will be succeeded in Keralam by Om Prakash Mathur, the Governor of Sikkim. Dushyant Gautam has been appointed Governor of Sikkim.