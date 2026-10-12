CRRC plans campaign rally from October 20 to 31

TIRUCHY: Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) has planned to organise a campaign rally from October 20 across the state, demanding that the State government get the due share of water from Karnataka and announce a crop loss compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to Delta farmers, said the Coordinator P Maniarasan here on Monday (October 12).
The meeting of the CRRC was held in Thanjavur on Monday, in which several resolutions were passed.
While speaking to reporters, the CRRC coordinator Maniarasan said Karnataka has been planning to construct a dam across Mekedatu, which would turn the Cauvery Delta region into a desert, and the state government should initiate all possible steps to stop the project.
Stating that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay released water from Mettur without consulting the farmers, and the released water has not yet reached the tail-end areas, Maniarasan charged that the storage in Mettur has depleted, and the fate of samba is hanging in the balance, but the State government, instead of taking constructive steps, is involved in mere publicity.
He urged the state government to approach the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee on the issue and put forth a strong fight for the welfare of the farmers.
Maniarasan also said that the farmers from the Delta region have lost kuruvai and the fate of samba and thalady is also unimaginable due to water shortage, and so the government should declare the Delta as a drought-hit region and distribute compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.