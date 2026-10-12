CM Vijay to meet Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu on October 13, discuss Krishna water-sharing issues

Sources said the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project and the release of Krishna river water are expected to be the key subjects of discussion.

With Chennai and its surrounding areas experiencing continuous heatwaves, the possibility of water scarcity during the summer has become a concern.

Against this backdrop, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking its due share of water from Andhra Pradesh to address the potential shortage.

Krishna river water plays a crucial role in meeting Chennai’s drinking water needs. Under the 'Telugu Ganga' project (also known as Krishna water supply project), Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have an agreement to supply 12 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water annually to the latter in two installments.