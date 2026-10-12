CM Vijay to meet Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu on October 13, discuss Krishna water-sharing issues

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada on Tuesday (October 13) to discuss key water-related issues between the two States.
Sources said the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project and the release of Krishna river water are expected to be the key subjects of discussion.
With Chennai and its surrounding areas experiencing continuous heatwaves, the possibility of water scarcity during the summer has become a concern.
Against this backdrop, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking its due share of water from Andhra Pradesh to address the potential shortage.
Krishna river water plays a crucial role in meeting Chennai’s drinking water needs. Under the 'Telugu Ganga' project (also known as Krishna water supply project), Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have an agreement to supply 12 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water annually to the latter in two installments.
Under this agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 8 TMC ft of water from the Kandaleru Dam between July and October, and another 4 TMC ft between January and April.
This supply helps meet a portion of Chennai's drinking water requirements.
However, there have been persistent complaints that Tamil Nadu does not receive the stipulated amount of water.
Vijay will leave Chennai on a chartered flight to Gannavaram Airport, and will proceed to meet Chandrababu Naidu.
He will first proceed to the Kanaka Durga Temple for darshan. Later, he is scheduled to meet Chandrababu Naidu at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's residence between 6 pm and 7 pm.
This is the second time that Vijay is reaching out directly to a neighbouring chief minister.
Earlier, he was scheduled to meet Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to discuss and resolve the dispute over Cauvery water.
However, the meeting was postponed on Shivakumar’s request, as protest was raging in his State over water scarcity.