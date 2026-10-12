HIV prevalence down to 0.1%, AIDS-free society by 2030: TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reduced HIV prevalence from 0.4% in 2010 to 0.1% in 2023, but sustained efforts are needed to prevent new infections and achieve the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj said on Monday.
Launching an intensive awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections at Kalaivanar Arangam here, he said that TN was strengthening prevention and awareness initiatives through educational institutions, schools and district administrations.
“Though we’ve substantially reduced HIV prevalence in Tamil Nadu, our work is not yet complete. We must all work together to achieve an AIDS-free society by 2030,” he told reporters. “More than 1.63 lakh people in TN are receiving HIV treatment. We have 51 centres providing free HIV testing and treatment services, besides medical care and counselling.”
Under enhanced financial assistance announced for 2026-27, children living with HIV who have lost both parents will receive Rs 3,000 a month, those who have lost one parent Rs 2,000, and those living with their parents Rs 1,500. An additional Rs 1.21 crore has been allocated for the scheme, with the revised assistance set to be disbursed from November.
The campaign includes awareness programmes through red ribbon clubs in 2,329 colleges and life-skills education in schools to reach adolescents. Arunraj also flagged off a two-wheeler rally and released an awareness video as part of the initiative.
On the protest by healthcare personnel, the minister said that resuming the agitation within five days of talks with the government was not justified. “Another round of negotiations will be held. Steps will be taken soon to establish the nursing colleges announced in the Assembly,” he added.
Responding to a question about Kolathur MLA VS Babus health condition, Arunraj said that the legislator was doing well and continuing to receive treatment in hospital.