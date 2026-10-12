HIV prevalence down to 0.1%, AIDS-free society by 2030: TN Minister Arunraj

Launching an intensive awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections at Kalaivanar Arangam here, he said that TN was strengthening prevention and awareness initiatives through educational institutions, schools and district administrations.

“Though we’ve substantially reduced HIV prevalence in Tamil Nadu, our work is not yet complete. We must all work together to achieve an AIDS-free society by 2030,” he told reporters. “More than 1.63 lakh people in TN are receiving HIV treatment. We have 51 centres providing free HIV testing and treatment services, besides medical care and counselling.”

Under enhanced financial assistance announced for 2026-27, children living with HIV who have lost both parents will receive Rs 3,000 a month, those who have lost one parent Rs 2,000, and those living with their parents Rs 1,500. An additional Rs 1.21 crore has been allocated for the scheme, with the revised assistance set to be disbursed from November.

The campaign includes awareness programmes through red ribbon clubs in 2,329 colleges and life-skills education in schools to reach adolescents. Arunraj also flagged off a two-wheeler rally and released an awareness video as part of the initiative.