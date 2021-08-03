Who is ‘Dancing Rose’ - the surprise element in Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai?

Chennai :

As the Kollywood film Sarpatta Parambarai released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime a couple of weeks back, Twitterati stormed the microblogging website with rave reviews for the film.





While the lead actors including Arya, Pasupathi and Johan Kokken, Anupama Kumar and Kalaiyarasan were lauded by the fans, actor Shabeer Kallarakkal’s performance turned out to be an unexpected hit.

Named 'Dancing Rose', he played as Arya’s opponent in the Pa Ranjith directorial.





Shabeer’s role was showered with positive reviews by the fans to an extent that a section of fans even asked for a spinoff of Sarpatta Parambarai with Dancing Rose as the lead actor.





It would be fair to say that Shabeer won the hearts of the fans and made them swoon over with his splendid performance.





Hailing from Vadakara in Kerala’s Calicut, Shabeer is a theatre artist and fitness enthusiast. According to The Week, he is also a trained in kick boxing, Muay Thai and Kaladi Kuthuvarisai.





Brought up in Chennai, Shabeer is a huge fan of Pa Ranjith and his scripts, starting from Attakathi and Madras. Shabeer started his acting career with the 2014 film Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe. After this, he did a few supporting roles in films like Adanga Maru, Petta and the recently released film Teddy, which also has Arya as the lead actor.